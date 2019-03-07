Best Case Trades and Draft

With a lot of positions needing help this offseason there's a lot for Oakland to do in the offseason to be back near playoff contention or even off the bottom of the AFC West. There are a few trades I would like to see done before the draft and one specific pick Id like to see in the draft. So let's get into it:

1. Trade pick 27 and possibly a future 3rd round pick for Antonio Brown

2. Trade 2nd round pick for Dee Ford (I read article that said the KC was willing to ship him off for second round pick)

3. With pick 4 in the 2019 Draft the Oakland Raiders select D.K Metcalf

4. With pick 24 Id like to see a defensive player (best possible at LB or CB on the board maybe Greedy Williams, Devin White or Devin Bush or even Byron Murphy)

5. Draft slot receiver Andy Issabella in 3rd Round and possibly see what we could get for a receiver such as Seth Roberts

6. Pick up Landon Collins in Free Agency hopefully on lower end of contract than most expect

Having a WR core with Brown, Metcalf and Isabella as well as Jordy and Ateman or possibly Bryant would give Carr the offensive weapons he needs, plus seeing HBs like Warren, Richard and either Lynch or Martin would be able to pound the DLine into nothingness. Furthermore the defense would be much improved with Dee Ford, Landon Collins as well as resigning Worley and drafting a first round defensive talent would fix just some of the holes on the Oakland roster.

Give me your thoughts down below (btw Im Australian don't be too harsh on my lack of knowledge haha)