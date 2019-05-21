Silver Mining 5/21: Loss of daughter 20 years ago still fuels Raiders great Fred Biletnikoff today

Raiders News

Retired Raider great Biletnikoff driven by daughter’s death | The Sacramento Bee

Oakland Raiders great Fred Biletnikoff and wife Angela has dedicated their lives to honoring daughter Tracey, killed 20 years ago by a drug addict, by opening rehabilitation houses and centers for teens.

5 undrafted free agents who could make the Raiders roster in 2019

Raiders OTA primer: Five questions entering important offseason phase | NBCS Bay Area

Nothing will be decided for months, but players can make an early impression on an organization looking for improved production in most spots.

Why the Raiders took a 'leap of faith' on Vontaze Burfict - NFL Nation- ESPN

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther coached Burfict with the Bengals and believes the linebacker has more to show with the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers, DT Gerald McCoy would be the perfect marriage

The Los Angeles Chargers and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy would be the perfect marriage.

Los Angeles Chargers could be perfect fit for FA DT Gerald McCoy - Bolts From The Blue

Earlier today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they planned on releasing long-time defensive tackle Gerald McCoy after nine seasons.

Soon after the news broke, Adam Schefter tweeted out a...

Peter Schrager says Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins “looks incredible” - Arrowhead Pride

The 25-year-old Watkins is entering his second season in Kansas City

Drafting Darwin Thompson seen as Chiefs’ most ‘under the radar’ offseason move to love - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs took the Utah State running back in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Best and Worst Case Scenarios for the 2019 Denver Broncos Draft Class - Mile High Report

How will we remember this class a decade from now?

Su’a Cravens says coaches, team a lot more ‘serious, locked in’ this season - Mile High Report

Talking with Orange And Blue Radio, the safety says this coaching staff "isn’t playing games."

NFL 2019: Cowboys and four other division winners from 2018 that are poised to take a step back - CBSSports.com

With offseason housekeeping mostly over, Jason La Canfora identifies his five 2018 division winners that could take step back

The NFL’s most improved position groups in 2019, by division - SBNation.com

Zeroing in on one position has paid off for teams.

NFL offseason agendas - Barnwell's to-do lists for all 16 AFC teams

Tom Brady needs a new contract. Jadeveon Clowney and Chris Harris Jr. could be on the market. Here is what's on the docket for the AFC.

NFL, NFLPA will reportedly study marijuana as potential pain-management tool for players - CBSSports.com

Any and all marijuana use is currently prohibited by the NFL, with suspension as punishment