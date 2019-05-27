Silver Mining 5/27: Raiders C Rodney Hudson provides leadership, stability for offensive line

Raiders News

Raiders C Hudson Gives Line Stability and Strong Leadership - Full Press Coverage

As mentioned, the Oakland Raiders enjoy a center that routinely defeats opponents Regardless of circumstance, the Raiders need to retain Rodney Hudson.

Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict, teammates on Raiders and Family Feud – ProFootballTalk

Raiders coach Jon Gruden loves the energy Antonio Brown brings to his team. And also the attitude Vontaze Burfict walks in the door with. There is the small matter, however, of their history before becoming teammates.

Packers, Raiders reportedly to meet in NFL's return to Canada

This would be the NFL's first game in Canada since 2013.

FMIA: The Determination of Bart Starr, Gruden Unplugged – ProFootballTalk

In Oakland on draft weekend, I conversed with Jon Gruden about his players, his team, his job, his passion, and this meandering Oakland Raiders season, which includes (reportedly) a preseason game in Manitoba, a regular-season game in Europe, and 48 straight days without a game in Oakland.

Raiders sport one of NFL’s youngest rosters after having oldest group in 2018 - Silver And Black Pride

Jon Gruden had a clear roster-building strategy going into the 2018 season with the Oakland Raiders, and that was to fill the roster with cheap veterans who would help him and defensive coordinator...

AFC West

Andy Reid’s first impressions of his new defensive coaching staff

It's early, but the defense is looking good by all accounts.

WATCH: Willie McGinnest on Chiefs’ Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark have the approval of 3x Super Bowl Champion Willie McGinest.

Los Angeles Chargers’ Anthony Lynn well-respected in latest NFL coach rankings

Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn ranked the ninth-best coach in Sporting News' Bill Benders' latest NFL coach rankings.

3 Los Angeles Chargers who are primed to make first Pro Bowl

Here are three members of the Los Angeles Chargers who are primed to make their first Pro Bowl.

Denver Broncos and Chris Harris Jr. closing in on a deal for 2019 - Mile High Report

According to Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos and Chris Harris Jr. have inched closer towards a deal for 2019 over the weekend.

Denver Broncos 2016 draft class turned out better than people think - Mile High Report

Paxton Lynch casts a dark cloud over an otherwise solid 2016 NFL Draft class for the Denver Broncos.

NFL world responds to passing of Packers legend Bart Starr

It's often true that the love for an individual cannot be fully understood until that person is gone. This theory isn't true for Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr, who was adored in Wisconsin, across the NFL world and in many other walks of life, but the outpouring of responses after Starr's pa...

Most Overrated NFL Teams Heading Into the 2019 Season | theduel

Here's a look at the five most overrated teams heading into the 2019 NFL season, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

NFL Speedsters To Compete In 40-Yard Race

Some of the NFL's fastest players will take their wheels for a spin on June 29.

49ers’ Garoppolo leads nine Coneback Player of the Year candidates

Andrew Luck won the Comeback Player of the Year award after the 2018 season. Here are nine players in line to take the award in 2019.