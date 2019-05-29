Silver Mining 5/29: Raiders getting torched for signing Richie Incognito

Raiders News

Raiders getting torched for signing Richie Incognito

Incognito has a history of bullying and racism.

Antonio Brown’s talent stands out at Raiders OTA’s

No surprise the best wide receiver in the NFL is having his way with the Raider’s secondary.

Antonio Brown will push Gareon Conley to be great

Brown will likely be the best receiver that Conley will face all year.

Greg Olson says there is “no doubt” Darren Waller can fill Jared Cook’s shoes

Jon Gruden had similar things to say about Waller last week, calling him the ‘best kept secret’ in the league.

Incognito’s signing and Antonio Brown’s contagious work ethic give Raiders a jolt at OTA’s

The Silver & Black have added some really big personalities this past year.

Why Raiders may have just cornered market on NFL’s bad boys

Richie Incognito joins Vontaze Burfict and Antonio Brown in what some call a trio of troublemakers.

AFC West

Chiefs cut tight end John Phillips

The veteran tight end’s stay with Kansas City lasted only eight days.

Patrick Mahomes had his highest passer rating throwing to Sammy Watkins, not Tyreek Hill

Pro Football Focus ranked the best QB-WR combinations in the NFL according to passer rating, where do Mahomes and Watkins fall on the list?

Broncos and Chris Harris Jr. reach agreement on one-year deal

Harris will remain in Denver through the 2019 season.

Broncos film: What to expect from Vic Fangio’s defense

Fangio transformed the Bears defense into one of the best in the NFL, can he do the same in Denver?

Post-draft look at Chargers defensive depth chart

The Bolts should have one of the best defenses in the league for the upcoming season.

Is Anthony Lynn one of the highest ranked coaches in the NFL?

The Chargers head coach helped lead the team to a 12-4 record in 2018.

Around The NFL

Saints sign former Ravens RB Buck Allen

Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis joins Herm Edward’s staff at ASU