Silver Mining 6/1: Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs approached on doing biopic about his life

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been approached for a biopic about his life story

Before he was selected with the Oakland Raiders’ No. 24 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Josh Jacobs was a kid living in his dad’s car, struggling to make ends meet.

Raiders want a Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and here's what they're doing to make it happen - CBSSports.com

The Super Bowl could soon be heading to Sin City

Could Raiders rookie DE Maxx Crosby start over Arden Key in 2019?

Could rookie DE Maxx Crosby beat out Arden Key in 2019?

Antonio Brown is all business as the Raiders start practice | The Sacramento Bee

The Raiders traded for Antonio Brown after nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the last six of which would rival any receiver in the history of the sport.

Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner is the Antonio Brown of defense

The Raiders are hoping Lamarcus Joyner can make a difference in an upgraded secondary with his versatility.

AFC West

The Denver Broncos’ offensive players and rookies are notably scarce in post-practice interviews - Mile High Report

The team appears to be being strategic in regard to which players it makes available during OTAs.

Denver Broncos: Chris Harris ready to face Antonio Brown in Week 1

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris is eager to face Raiders receiver Antonio Brown this season.

PFF names two Kansas City Chiefs to their 2018 All-Clutch Team - Arrowhead Pride

The analytics site looked at plays in the fourth quarter of close games, and two Chiefs made the grade

Linebackers coach Matt House explains why Chiefs job was a fit

Chiefs new linebacker coach Matt House is locked in and ready to win a championship.

Chargers destined to dethrone Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers are more than capable of dethroning the New England Patriots this upcoming season.

3 Los Angeles Chargers tabbed to PFF’s 2018 All-Clutch Team

Three members of the Los Angeles Chargers were named to Pro Football Focus' 2018 All-Clutch Team.

Colts QB Chad Kelly hit with NFL suspension over bizarre home invasion incident in 2018 - CBSSports.com

The nephew of Jim Kelly has been given a two-game suspension by the NFL

The NFL Nerds Are Right That the Running Game Is Overrated, but It Still Matters | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

The "establish the run" mentality is finally dead. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie debunked the NFL 's most long-established, outdated and illogical myth during a wide-ranging interview with Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic...

NFL notebook: DT McCoy reportedly to pick from 3 teams

After finishing his latest free-agent visit with Carolina on Friday, six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will reportedly decide on his 2019 team among three final suitors: the Panthers, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the

Breaking down the ‘body blow’ debate that is taking over NFL Twitter

Does running the ball early lead to more success later in NFL games? The nerds aren't convinced.