Raiders cancel final day of minicamp, wrap up offseason practices a day early

That’s a wrap for Raiders minicamp. A light day Wednesday came with the news that there will be no practice at all on Thursday and no media availability of any kind. That means the Raiders big offseason break begins now.

When the media took the field Wednesday, we watched as basically any established veteran and starter left the field and hit the weight room. It left the backups, rookies, roster hopefuls on the field for walk thrus.

The only real news of any kind from the final day was the return of linebacker Brandon Marshall who had missed all of OTA’s and the first day of minicamp. But it was just walk-thrus, so nothing strenuous. He figures to be good to go by training camp at which point he could eventually be the team’s first team weak side linebacker.

Taking off a day early in something we’re seeing more and more. The Patriots and Rams who were in the Super Bowl last February both canceled their final days of minicamp. So, if the best teams in football are doing it, then you can bet other teams will follow suit.

From here it will be six weeks before the Raiders reconvene when they report to training camp on July 25.