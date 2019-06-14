Silver Mining 6/14: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow has opportunity to make an impact in rookie season

Raiders News

Renfrow Has a Chance to Catch on With Raiders - NBC Bay Area

Renfrow could be a nice complement to Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams

Raiders' Townsend Must Battle to Keep His Job - NBC Bay Area

Raiders coaches say they want to see more 'ups' from Townsend in his second year

Raiders S Johnathan Abram ascends to 1st-team during mini-camp

Rookie Johnathan Abram already feeling comfortable in Raiders defense - Silver And Black Pride

It didn’t take long for rookie safety and first round pick Johnathan Abram to work his way up the depth chart.

Daniel Carlson: "I always want to improve"

Now in his second season as a Raider, Daniel Carlson is focused on getting better incrementally day after day.

AFC West

Andy Reid says he misspoke about Tyreek Hill investigation | The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that he had no comment on the case involving wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The last time Reid spoke about Hill at a news conference, Reid said he misspoke.

Chiefs star Chris Jones holding out while negotiations stall | The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive lineman Chris Jones, who did not report for the team’s voluntary practices and mandatory minicamp, are not particularly close on a long-term contract deal and the situation figures to grow more contentious before it resolves.

Los Angeles Chargers LT Russell Okung may be out until training camp or beyond - Bolts From The Blue

Well, the hits just keep coming for the team and their chronic offensive line problem. After today’s mini camp practice, head coach Anthony Lynn said that there has been no new update on Russell...

Los Angeles Chargers DT Brandon Mebane was considering retirement

Prior to being re-signed, Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane was considering retiring from the NFL.

Denver Broncos players told Dalton Risner to chill out at practice

Broncos second-round draft pick Dalton Risner has been giving 100 percent at practice.

Denver Broncos: Von Miller ranked No. 11 on Top 50 NFL players list

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller is considered one of the 11-best players in the NFL.

NFL expects refs to call late reviews, including PI

According to an update sent to teams, the NFL said it expects to have the replay official initiate all potential reviews -- including pass interference -- in the final two minutes of each half and overtime.

Several Browns players reportedly confronted Baker Mayfield after QB called out a veteran teammate - CBSSports.com

Duke Johnson's trade demand rubbed the Browns QB the wrong way, but his comments backfired with teammates

Why good defense is praiseworthy in today’s NFL | SI.com

The NFL may have rules designed to favor and benefit the offense, but that’s what makes high-quality defense so special.

NFL sends out update on new pass interference rule | NBC Sports Washington

The NFL confirmed the provisions for pass interference replay review Thursday and all 32 teams will be given a week to provide feedback.

RIP Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen

Statement from the Bowlen family on Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen

Please see below for a statement from the Bowlen family (Pat Bowlen’s wife, Annabel, and his seven children: Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna) on Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen:

Denver Broncos: Pat Bowlen has passed away at the age of 75 - Mile High Report

Pat Bowlen, the long-time owner of the Denver Broncos, has passed away at the age of 75.

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has died at the age of 75, family says in statement

Pat Bowlen, the longtime owner of the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 75, his family confirmed in a statement early Friday morning.