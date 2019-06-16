Silver Mining 6/16: 3 Raiders players that could be traded before season

Raiders News

3 players the Raiders could trade before the start of the 2019 season

‘All loving’ Raiders running backs guiding rookie Josh Jacobs - al.com

The former Alabama standout has a former All-Pro helping him with his transition to the NFL.

Raiders' eight most significant offseason developments

No team in the NFL had a more active and interesting offseason than the Raiders. A look at the developments that could alter the course of the franchise.

The 7 best ‘Hard Knocks’ moments we hope the Raiders can live up to - SBNation.com

The Raiders were a perfect choice for "Hard Knocks" and give us the best chance at another signature moment in the show.

Golden Knights, Raiders meet in Las Vegas charity softball game | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Team Marcus Allen rallied to defeat Team Reilly Smith 20-16 on Saturday at a sold-out Las Vegas Ballpark. Proceeds from the event benefited the Tyler Robinson Foundation.

Denver Broncos: Fans start petition to name stadium after Pat Bowlen

Broncos fans created a petition to name the team's stadium after late owner Pat Bowlen.

2019 Denver Broncos roster review: Edge Bradley Chubb - Mile High Report

The second-year player has the potential to make a huge impact in Vic Fangio’s defense this season.

Dylan Cantrell Primed For Breakout Campaign - Bolts From The Blue

When former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams signed a wealthy free agent contract with the Oakland Raiders, it left an apparent hole on the remaining depth chart. Williams was a...

ESPN names Los Angeles Chargers’ surprise offseason standout

ESPN's Eric D. Williams named the Los Angeles Chargers' surprise offseason standout.

8 takeaways following Chiefs mandatory minicamp

Mandatory minicamp is over, so what do we take away from it all heading into training camp?

How Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo plans to use his safeties and linebackers - Arrowhead Pride

Looking into the safety and linebacker coverage techniques that we could see the Chiefs deploy in 2019

Jaguars fine LB Smith $88K for missing camp

Telvin Smith, who announced last month that he's stepping away from football to "get my world in order," says the Jacksonville Jaguars fined him $88,650 for missing the team's mandatory, three-day minicamp this week.

Sources -- Pats drop grievance as Texans move on

The Houston Texans will no longer pursue New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for their general manager position, the team announced Friday.

Ranking the NFL’s top 10 running backs for 2019 | SI.com

The 2019 position rankings series continues with running backs, including our top 10 ranking, big-money backs of 2020, the advantage of two-back sets, the myth of 'establishing the run' to set up play-action and much more.

NFL storylines that will entertain until training camp | SI.com

In the latest Weekend Read we open up about four NFL storylines, list our favorite stories of the week and unearth an old photo of Dirk.