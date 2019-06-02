Silver Mining 6/2: New Raiders LB Brandon Marshall has a message for his former team

Raiders News

What Raiders LB Brandon Marshall recently told former Broncos teammates | NBCS Bay Area

Brandon Marshall won't have to wait long to see the team that cut bait on his contract.

Lamarcus Joyner glad to mentor Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram | NBCS Bay Area

The Raiders hope Joyner and Abram form a formidable safety duo for the foreseeable future.

Raiders May Have a Secret Weapon at Tight End - NBC Bay Area

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson says Waller has "an elite set of skills" and terrific speed

Raiders new locker room dynamic presents tough test for team leadership - Silver And Black Pride

With a decision looming from HBO on who will be featured in this summer’s Hard Knocks series, the Raiders are making it difficult not to be the team chosen.

Why Incognito, Brown, Burfict are Raiders' coach Jon Gruden's greatest challenge | Yardbarker.com

“You can’t have all Boy Scouts.” That’s what Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said after the team signed guard Richie Incognito, whose abilities on the field are usually overshadowed by his troubling incidents off of it. It was quite an about-f

AFC West

Is reunion in store for Chargers’ Derwin James, Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey?

The Jacksonville Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey wants to team up with Derwin James in the NFL.

Chargers coach says Hunter Henry 'looks good' in rehab from torn ACL, team expects him ready for season - CBSSports.com

Henry is now a year removed from his injury and Anthony Lynn says he should be ready to go

Frank Clark, Alex Okafor attended Von Miller’s annual Pass Rush Summit

The best pass rushers in the world assembled for Von Miller's annual Pass Rush Summit.

Chiefs receive $9.55M in salary cap space for Eric Berry’s release

Salary cap relief arrives for the Chiefs today.

Peyton Manning still sees himself as a Denver Bronco - Mile High Report

To hear Manning refer to the Broncos as a "we," even after his retirement, is still surreal.

Denver Broncos: Von Miller hosts NFL defenders at Pass Rush Summit

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller hosted NFL defenders in Las Vegas for a pass rush camp this weekend.

The Best and Worst NFL Decisions Made Since the 2019 NFL Draft Ended | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

The 2019 NFL draft is more than a month in the past. The bulk of free agency is long over, and we're in the middle of OTA and minicamp season—where players largely practice in T-shirts and shorts...

Top NFL free agent Muhammad Wilkerson reportedly charged with DWI after Saturday arrest in New York - CBSSports.com

A former Jets first-round pick is dealing with some legal issues after being arrested in New York

NFLPA president wants to see the NFL make a major change to the way playoff teams are seeded - CBSSports.com

If this proposal was in place in 2018, the Patriots wouldn't have gotten a first-round bye

How all 32 NFL teams rank at the tight end position in 2019 - SBNation.com

Travis Kelce and George Kittle are top-five units on their own — but not No. 1.