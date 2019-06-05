Silver Mining 6/6: Could Gareon Conley develop into a Pro Bowl corner?

A quick note:

For the next 24 hours you will not see any posts on Silver & Black Pride, Twitter, or wherever you’re used to getting news from us. Instead of leaving everyone in the dark, I’ll briefly explain why.

As you may know, SB Nation is part of Vox Media which is an amazing company full of some of the kindest and most professional individuals you will ever encounter. We are all striving for the same thing: stability. It starts with equal pay, and goes into other matters such as proper severance packages.

While there has been some movement from management on these and other issues, we aren’t there yet and are past when we should have come to terms. The overwhelming majority of us full- and part-time employees believe that by taking this 24-hour stand, we will be able to get the results we are seeking. The strength in numbers will be big for us.

That is the short version. We hope you understand where we are coming from in this matter and stand with us. Enjoy the content on the site and chatting with each other for a day — whether in the comments, on twitter or in person — and we hope to see you tomorrow.

