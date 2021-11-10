Silver Minings: Home teams don’t have advantage in 2021

An odd NFL trend began in 2020 and it was understandable. That trend is continuing, and it’s a bit surprising.

There is not a wide spread home-field advantage in the NFL.

As pointed out by Pro Football Talk, home teams are 66-70 through nine weeks. The home team went 5-7 Sunday.

In 2020, the home teams went 127-128-1 in 2020. But that made some sense because most games were played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic. This season, of course, stadiums are full again across the league.

The Las Vegas Raiders are outliers on the trend this season after going 2-6 at Allegiant Stadium in 2020. They are 3-1 at home this season and are 2-2 on the road.

It will be interesting to see if this wide-league trend continues for the rest of the season.

