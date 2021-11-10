This will be DeSean Jackson’s first day of practice with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders’ push to get veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson involved in the offense as soon as possible begins in earnest on Wednesday.
This will be the first day of practice for Jackson, who the Raiders agreed to terms with on Sunday after losing at the New York Giants, and who they officially signed Monday. He was with the team Monday, but this will be his first full day of work with the Raiders. Jackson was released by the Los Angeles Rams last week.
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said that the Raiders will work to get Jackson involved in the offense as soon as possible. Barring a setback, he could be on the field as early as Sunday night when the Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs in a huge AFC West game.
Jackson, who turns 35 next month, had eight catches with an 27.6 per catch average for the Rams. The Raiders have a need for Jackson’s field-stretching ability.
“We all have a lot of respect for his career and what he’s done, and I can remember him coming out,” Bisaccia said. “So, we are excited about getting another speed element out there to be a complement to what we are trying to do on offense, certainly with the speed that Zay (Jones) has and what Bryan (Edwards) and Hunter (Renfrow) bring to us.
“It will be good for us to get another speed element going on offense. We are excited about getting him to practice ... We are going to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and get a lot of work with (the coaching staff). We’ll get him position to run some routes or some packages that will help us hopefully be in position to play a little bit better.”
