Podcast: Scouting the Chiefs

Matt Holder sits down with Stephen Serda from Arrowhead Pride

By Matt Holder
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs Week 10 matchup on Sunday Night Football, Stephen Serda from Arrowhead Pride sat down with me to preview the game and give Raiders fans some inside information on the Chiefs.

Topics Discussed:

-Patrick Mahomes’ struggles

-How to stop Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce

-Chiefs weak OTs but strong iOLs

-Chris Jones’ brilliance

-Why is Daniel Sorenson playing?

-Kansas City’s corners

-& more!

Make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!

