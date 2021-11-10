Ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs Week 10 matchup on Sunday Night Football, Stephen Serda from Arrowhead Pride sat down with me to preview the game and give Raiders fans some inside information on the Chiefs.

Topics Discussed:

-Patrick Mahomes’ struggles

-How to stop Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce

-Chiefs weak OTs but strong iOLs

-Chris Jones’ brilliance

-Why is Daniel Sorenson playing?

-Kansas City’s corners

-& more!

Make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!