DeSean Jackson’s NFL life has come full circle

As a child who grew up in Los Angeles, DeSean Jackson relishes the memory of attending his first NFL game as a kid at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The Raiders were hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, who DeSean’s older brother Byron Jackson had previously played for. A young DeSean Jackson roamed the Chiefs’ sideline and was mesmerized. At that moment, Jackson knew he wanted to play professional football as an adult.

On Sunday, his NFL life comes full circle as the 14-year veteran is expected to make his Las Vegas Raiders debut ... against the Chiefs.

“It’s crazy,” Jackson said after his first practice with the Raiders on Wednesday. “It’s definitely going to be special.”

A full-circle moment.@DeSeanJackson10's first NFL game was something special. pic.twitter.com/ogDjJkTvjY — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 10, 2021

There is a strong chance that Jackson will be active on Sunday at home against Kansas City. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia told reporters on Wednesday that Jackson, 34, looked “fast” during practice.

Jackson, who will wear No. 1 for the Silver and Black, signed with the team on Monday for about $1 million for the rest of the season. He was released by the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Jackson had just eight catches for the Rams, but he averaged 27.6 yards per catch. His speed was appealing to the Raiders after the release of Henry Ruggs III. Bisaccia said the Ram’s offense is similar to the Raiders’ so Jackson should have an easy mid-season transition to Las Vegas’ system.

Jackson also explained that he had other options in free agency, but the fact that the Raiders are a contender and on the west coast played big roles in his decision.

Jackson had a Zoom meeting with Raiders’ officials Saturday and both Bisaccia and Jackson said it was a beneficial meeting. Jackson made it clear he is being realistic about his role in the Raiders’ offense.

“Whatever role is that fit me,” Jackson said. “I will play it to the best of my ability.”