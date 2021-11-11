Silver and Black Pride’s Week 10 NFL Game Picks

As the Las Vegas Raiders season heats up with an important rivalry game against the Kansas City Cheifs, so does our writers and fan community 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em challenge at Silver and Black Pride. It’s Week 10 so it’s getting down to crunch time as people start to separate themselves.

Here are the Week 10 odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Live odds are available for tonight’s game as well, and the opening line is Ravens -7.5 and the total set at 46.5.

For those interested, the Raiders are 2.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs this weekend with 51.5 as the O/U over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

After a total of 136 possible contests, here is the writer’s standing:

A solid 9-5 record allowed me to pull away from Bill a bit, who went 7-7 on the week. I hold a three-game lead heading into the double-digit weeks, but BD also went 9-5 during this past slate of games and is creeping back into the mix. As for Marcus, after an embarrassing 5-9 performance he’s probably better off just sitting the rest of the season out and not making any more picks...

Fan Community Leaderboard

Ren Hoek’s time at the top of the leaderboard didn’t last very long after a 5-9 week caused him/her to slide down into a tie for fourth. However, everyone in the top-nine is still within three games of each other so it’s still anyone’s game.

Wall so Hard is back on top of the leaderboard tied with LivingLenged after each went 8-6 this week. Shoutout to SacBomber03 for leading the way this week with 10 correct picks, going from ranking outside of the leaderboard to a three-way tie for seventh place. It’s well-known that the Sacramento area is home to some of the brightest and best NFL pickers in the country.

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders