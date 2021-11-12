 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Silver Minings: AFC is a muddled mess

Raiders are right in the thick of a chaotic conference as the Chiefs come to town

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Derek Carr after winning at Pittsburgh in September
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL 2021 season is officially just past the halfway point as we are in Week 10 of a 18-week stretch.

With nine games remaining for most teams, this is what we know in the AFC — it’s a total mess and escalating at an historic rate. According to the Associated Press, going into this week’s action: 11 of the conference’s 16 games have a winning record with at least five wins. That is tied for most teams with a winning record through nine weeks, which was set in 2014.

Back in then, the Raiders stated 0-10 and were nowhere near the playoff picture. Now, they are right in the thick of the muddled conference at 5-3 heading into a huge AFC West game against the 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday night.

So, we know this much going into Week 10 — this is a huge game against the Chiefs and the AFC is going to be dog fight down the stretch.

In other Raiders’ links:

  • Davis pays respects: Raiders’ owner Mark Davis attended the Las Vegas funeral of Tina O. Tintor, 23, Thursday. She was killed in a November 2 car crash in which former Raiders’ receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with DUI resulting in death.
  • One less Chiefs’ fan in the house: An infamous Kansas City fan won’t be in attendance Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
  • Going back to Alabama well? The Raiders are already being connected to another Alabama top draft pick.
  • Keys to the game: The Raiders’ website identifies keys to a Silver and Black victory against the Chiefs.
  • Pro Bowl tickets: Interested in attending the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium? Here’s how you can make it happen.
  • Maxx on the mic: Raiders’ star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby was mic’d up.
  • C-Wood honored: Raiders’ legend Charles Woodson will be honored at Sunday’s game.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...