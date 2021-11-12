Silver Minings: AFC is a muddled mess

The NFL 2021 season is officially just past the halfway point as we are in Week 10 of a 18-week stretch.
With nine games remaining for most teams, this is what we know in the AFC — it’s a total mess and escalating at an historic rate. According to the Associated Press, going into this week’s action: 11 of the conference’s 16 games have a winning record with at least five wins. That is tied for most teams with a winning record through nine weeks, which was set in 2014.
The win tonight by the Steelers gives the AFC 11 teams with 5+ wins thru 9 weeks, tying the record for most teams with a winning record thru 9 weeks since merger. The AFC also did it in 2014— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 9, 2021
Back in then, the Raiders stated 0-10 and were nowhere near the playoff picture. Now, they are right in the thick of the muddled conference at 5-3 heading into a huge AFC West game against the 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday night.
So, we know this much going into Week 10 — this is a huge game against the Chiefs and the AFC is going to be dog fight down the stretch.
