Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, I recapped all of the biggest news stories from the Raiders this week, went over both teams’ injury reports and answered your questions.

Topics Discussed:

Damon Arnette’s release

DeSean Jackson to Las Vegas

Raiders add more WRs

Darius Philon to IR

Carl Nassib’s impact on The Trevor Project

Injury Report, Raiders’ and Chiefs’

Denzell Perrymans’ playing time

& more!

To donate to The Trevor Project visit: TheTrevorProject.org.

