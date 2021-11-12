SB Nation Reacts: Raiders’ fans confidence tumbles after loss to New York Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-3 and tied for the AFC West lead with nine games to go in the 2021 season. However, after the loss to the 3-6 New York Giants last Sunday, the buzz around them making that push has died down.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we see Raiders’ fans had a massive drop in confidence in their football team. The fall has the Raider Nation with around 50 percent confidence in the team at this moment. It makes complete sense after a loss on the road to a team with a losing record.

The Raiders will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs this week, hoping to go to 2-1 in the division. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored at -2.5 over the Raiders, with bookies expecting a Chiefs victory.

For the sake of Raider Nation, let us hope that is not true and the silver and black can bounce back and get a vast division victory. The AFC is up for grabs. The Raiders just have to take it.

