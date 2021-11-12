Tape Don’t Lie: Carrfax Week 9 red zone edition

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr played his worst game of the season against the New York Giants. He struggled with accuracy and didn’t exhibit the player we saw the first two weeks.

During his press conference Wednesday, he spoke about his inaccuracy and how it cost them the game.

“If I look back at this last game, we moved the heck out of the football, it just was an inaccurate day for me. I don’t remember a day where I’d throw a ball and I’m like, ‘Dude, what is going on?’ I don’t remember a day in recent memory where it was like that bad”

Last Sunday, the red zone was the main issue, and I breakdown every red-zone play on this week’s Carrfax. This will be posted every Friday. Keep your eye open for more, and subscribe to the TDL YouTube channel.