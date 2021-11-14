 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Early game day open thread

Raiders-Chiefs tonight, baby

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Mahomes
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Wake up, it’s game day.

We will have plenty of coverage later as your Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs at 5:20 p.m. PT.

But this is your chance to start the party early.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...