Raiders vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

This one could be wild.

Why?

Because it’s the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

These teams played two wild games against each other in 2020. The Raiders won 40-32 at Arrowhead Stadium (their first win there in eight years) in October and the Chiefs beat the Raiders 35-31 in Las Vegas in November.

Now, in Week 10 of the 2021 season, they finally meet again.

And both teams are fighting for their playoff lives. This prime-time game should have a postseason feel.

The Raiders are looking to bounce back from a stinker against the New York Giants in Week 9 and the Chiefs are trying to find their identity after being wish-washy all season.

This is going to be a fun one.

Here are all the vital details of the Raiders’ home game against the Kansas City Chiefs:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 5-3, the Chiefs are 5-4.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Time: 5:20 p.m. PT

Channel: NBC, Peacock and Universo

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collingsworth, Michelle Tafoya

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Chiefs -2.5, 51 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Arrowhead Pride.