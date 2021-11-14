Raiders vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

This one could be wild.
Why?
Because it’s the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.
These teams played two wild games against each other in 2020. The Raiders won 40-32 at Arrowhead Stadium (their first win there in eight years) in October and the Chiefs beat the Raiders 35-31 in Las Vegas in November.
Now, in Week 10 of the 2021 season, they finally meet again.
And both teams are fighting for their playoff lives. This prime-time game should have a postseason feel.
The Raiders are looking to bounce back from a stinker against the New York Giants in Week 9 and the Chiefs are trying to find their identity after being wish-washy all season.
This is going to be a fun one.
Here are all the vital details of the Raiders’ home game against the Kansas City Chiefs:
Game info:
Records: The Raiders are 5-3, the Chiefs are 5-4.
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021
Time: 5:20 p.m. PT
Channel: NBC, Peacock and Universo
Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collingsworth, Michelle Tafoya
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM
Watch on mobile:
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.
Betting: Chiefs -2.5, 51 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.
