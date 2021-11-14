 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Denzel Perryman facing a $55K fine for a tackle on Jalen Hurts

Perryman fined for a hit during the Raiders-Eagles game that didn’t receive a flag

By Marcus-Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders fans always feel as if the NFL is out to get their football team. After everything that has happened this season, that seems to be more than just a conspiracy theory. More news hit on Saturday, which gives credence to the notion.

The NFL announced that Denzel Perryman would be facing a $55,000 fine for tackling Jalen Hurts, a hit that supposedly came in the first quarter against the Raiders game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 24. Jeremey Fowler reported the details for ESPN.

The play was unpenalized, but it resulted in the largest known fine for an individual on-field play since 2019. Raiders teammate Johnathan Abrams got an $80,000 fine in 2020, but that was for multiple hits in a game against Atlanta.

Perryman’s tackling attempt occurred on a Hurts rushing attempt in the first quarter.

The hit didn't deserve this type of fine when you see it on film. The league is saying Perryman led with his head on this massive tackle on Hurts in the first quarter. Even if he did, there are more egregious hits we have seen during the NFL this season. The former Miami Hurricane is appealing the decision.

