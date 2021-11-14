DeSean Jackson is active for Raiders against Chiefs

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense will get a needed boost Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in the form of wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

The Raiders made Jackson active for the game on Sunday afternoon. It is not a surprise as the plan was for Las Vegas to play Jackson immediately after he signed last Monday and he practiced all week in preparation of playing against Kansas City. Jackson had eight catches with a 27.6 per catch average for the Los Angeles Rams this season before he was released two weeks ago.

Jackson will likely be a rotational player against the Chiefs as the Raiders look for chances to exploit his speed. He fills a speed void left by the recent release of receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Meanwhile, here are the Raiders’ inactive players Sunday night: Injured linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), and safety Tyree Gillespie (hamstring) and cornerback Amik Robertson (hip), running back Peyton Barber, rookie defensive end Malcolm Koonce, tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.