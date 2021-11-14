Final score: Chiefs 41, Raiders 14

This was a pretty convincing beat down. It was the Las Vegas Raiders’ worst game of the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who probably played their best game of the season, beat the Raiders in every phase of the game. Let’s take a quick look at the gory details:

Record: The Raiders are 5-4. The Chiefs are 6-4.

What it means:

This was a major swing game. The Chiefs, who looked dead a couple of weeks ago, are now in first place alone after the three other teams in the division lost on Sunday. The Raiders are not out of it, but they have lost two straight games and character about yet another late-season nosedive will hover over the team until it proves otherwise.

Turning point:

The Chiefs were in control of this game for much of the night, it never truly felt like the Raiders would threaten. But the game become completely all Kanas City when wide receiver DeSean Jackson fumbled his first catch as a Raider deep in Chiefs’ territory with the Raiders down by 10. It was a total disaster.

Injury report:

Raiders’ cornerback Brandon Facyson was banged up in the first quarter. He returned in the second quarter. Raiders’ fullback and special teams captain Alec Ingold appeared to suffer a serious knee injury while on punt coverage late in the first quarter. He was taken off the field on a cart in tears. He was quickly ruled out for the game, which is a bad sign — that’s a tough blow for Las Vegas.

The #Raiders fear FB Alec Ingold suffered a torn ACL, source said. He’ll have tests Monday to confirm. A big loss of one of the NFL’s best fullbacks, team captain and key leader. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2021

Backup cornerback and special teamer Keisean Nixon hurt his ankle in the third quarter, Backup running back and returner Jalen Richard injured his ribs on a kick return in the third quarter.

#Raiders running back Jalen Richard has cracked ribs and is headed to the hospital, per source. The injury is in addition to the one suffered by fullback Alec Ingold, who is feared to have suffered a torn ACL according to an NFL Network report. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 15, 2021

What’s next:

The Raiders have another key AFC game in Week 11 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with a 1:05 kickoff. The Bengals had a bye in Week 10 and are 5-2 and have lost two straight games like Las Vegas has. These will be two desperate teams.