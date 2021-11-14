5 things we learned from Raiders 41-14 loss to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs had their best game of the 2021 season. The Las Vegas Raiders had their worst outing of the season.

The Raiders’ offense was stymied in both the passing and running game. The Chiefs’ offense looked vintage. This was just a completely dominating 41-14 victory by the visiting Chiefs. Let’s look at five things that stood out Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium:

Tough night for coaching staff: One of the reasons why the Chiefs dominated this game in all three phases is because the Chiefs’ coaching staff outcoached Raiders’ interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and his staff. It wasn’t even close. The Raiders got out-schemed Sunday night. This was a huge opportunity for this staff to state its case to be retained for the 2022 season and it didn’t take advantage. There is still plenty of time for Bisaccia to convince Raiders’ owner Mark Davis that he deserves to keep the job. But he has work to do.

Defense dominated by Chiefs’ stars: The Chiefs’ offense has sputtered in 2021 — until Sunday night, of course. It a vintage Kansas City offensive show. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and for 406 yards. Tight End Travis Kelce had eight catches for 119 yards and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had two touchdown catches. The Chiefs have scored 76 points in two games at Allegiant Stadium.

Leatherwood issues: Raiders’ rookie right guard Alex Leatherwood had his sixth false start penalty of the season. It leads the NFL. In total, the No. 17 overall draft pick has nine penalties, which is the second most of any player in the league. Leatherwood looks more comfortable at guard than he did at tackle, but he must clean up the penalties.

Visiting fans are noticeable: A trend is happening at Allegiant Stadium. Fans of the opposing team are filling the joint in droves. This was never was remotely an issue while the Raiders were in Oakland. You’d see a small smattering of jerseys of players from the opposing team. Now, it’s becoming a weekly thing that a decent portion of the fans at Allegiant Stadium are cheering for the other squad. That’s part of the deal in Las Vegas. It’s a destination trip for opposing fans. And it also can make it difficult for the Raiders when they are on offense because the other team’s fans can get loud. Hence, the two false start penalties by the Raiders in the first quarter.

Looks like #Raiders fans are making their way to the exits with 7 minutes left in the game pic.twitter.com/prkDGf72B8 — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) November 15, 2021

Ingold will be missed: If the knee injury suffered by Raiders’ fullback Alec Ingold is as bad it looked, the Raiders will miss him dearly. Ingold, who was carted off the field in tears after being hurt on a punt coverage late in the first quarter, has a role as a fullback and on special teams, of course. He was quickly ruled out for the game, which is not a good sign. He is a key part of the team and as a special teams captain. He is a vocal leader. This one would hurt. Backup tight end Foster Moreau played some fullback after the Ingold injury and that could occur down the stretch as well.