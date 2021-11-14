Raiders fear Alec Ingold tore his ACL

It was an ugly first half for the Las Vegas Raiders, and it didn't get any better with upcoming news. The Raiders are worried they might have lost Alec Ingold for the season.

Alec Ingold had a bad injury on special teams that had him carted off the field. Now, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that it could be a torn ACL for the fullback.

The #Raiders fear FB Alec Ingold suffered a torn ACL, source said. He’ll have tests Monday to confirm. A big loss of one of the NFL’s best fullbacks, team captain and key leader. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2021

This could be a massive blow to the offense to lose their fullback for the season. Ingold helps in the passing game and run blocking. He will be hard to replace when it comes to his presence.

Raiders have been using Foster Moreau so far at running back to suffice. He has lined up in the backfield in recent weeks, and I expect that to continue in the future. The Raiders will probably find any free agent or practice squad players to help out in the upcoming weeks.