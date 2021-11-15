Filed under: MNF open thread: Rams-49ers End Week 10 here By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Nov 15, 2021, 5:03pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MNF open thread: Rams-49ers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Matthew Stafford Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images Spend “Monday Night Football” here as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT. Have a good time. Next Up In Latest News Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach What’s next for Raiders and Jon Gruden? Raiders coaching change: Get to know Rich Bisaccia Jon Gruden out: Who will be 2022 Raiders head coach? Remembering the legendary Al Davis Carl Nassib joins Darren Waller’s podcast to discuss coming out Loading comments...
Loading comments...