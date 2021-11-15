Raiders Week 11 opponent: Meet the Bengals

The Raider Nation is just waking up after the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Yet, the focus must quickly change to Week 11 when the Raiders host the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. It’s another key November AFC game with playoff implications for the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday.

Let’s take an early look at the Bengals:

Record: Cincinnati is 5-4

Week 10: The Bengals will make the trip to Las Vegas well rested. They had their bye week in Week 10.

Up-and-down Bengals: Cincinnati was flying high at 5-2 after a huge AFC North win over the Baltimore Ravens. Yet, they came back with an upset loss to the woeful New York Jets and were hammered by the Cleveland Browns 41-16 in their last game bye the bye. What Cincinnati team will we see Sunday?

Sense of Urgency: The Raiders and the Bengals are both in the muddle of a crowded AFC playoff chase. So, this is a vital game for both clubs.

Stud watch: Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow’s favorite target is his LSU teammate, rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He is a huge favorite to win the NFL Rookie of the Year award. The No. 5 overall draft pick has 44 catches for 835 yards (a 19-yard per catch average) and seven touchdowns in nine games. He will definitely be a focal point for Gus Bradley’s defense this season.

Last meeting: The Raiders beat the Bengals 17-10 in Oakland in 2019. A lot has changed for both franchises since then.