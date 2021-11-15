Silver Minings: AFC West Week 10 roundup

Well, yesterday wasn’t all bad for the Las Vegas Raiders. Every team in the division - other than the Chiefs - lost so the Raiders still have a fighter’s chance at taking home the AFC West crown this season. However, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Denver are now looking up at Kansas City, a familiar position over the last few years...
Los Angeles Chargers 20 Minnesota Vikings 27
- Justin Herbert, QB: 20/34, 195 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Austin Ekeler, RB: 14 total touches, 59 total yards, 1 receiving TD
- Keenan Allen, WR: 8 catches, 98 yards
- Mike Williams, WR: 4 catches, 33 yards
- Derwin James, DB: 12 total tackles, 1 PBU
- Joey Bosa, EDGE: 4 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
In what was a back and forth game where each team held a second-half lead, the Vikings managed to give the Raiders some help in the AFC West standings. Minnesota shut down the Chargers’ offense, holding them to just 253 total yards and 4.6 yards per play.
Los Angeles struggled to slow down the Viks’ offensive superstars as well. Justin Jefferson caught nine of 11 targets for 143 yards, while Dalvin Cook added 94 more yards and a score on the ground to seal the Chargers’ fate.
That drops the Bolts down to 5-4 and they have a date with the Steelers on next week’s edition of Sunday Night Football.
Denver Broncos 13 Philadelphia Eagles 30
- Teddy Bridgewater, QB: 22/36, 226 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs
- Javonte Williams, RB: 8 carries, 48 yards
- Noah Fant, TE: 5 catches 59 yards
- Jerry Jeudy, WR: 6 catches, 48 yards
- Malik Reed, EDGE: 9 total tackles, 1 TFL
- Justin Simmons, S: 5 total tackles, 1 PBU
What was probably the weirdest play of the day, Melvin Gordon was on top of a pile and had already gotten the first down but somehow fumbled and that was subsequently returned by Darius Slay for a touchdown, was the biggest momentum swinger in this one. That gave Philadelphia a two-score lead and Denver didn’t put any points on the board for the rest of the game.
The Broncos showed some signs of life by demolishing the Cowboys last week, but this might be the final nail in the team’s and Vic Fangio’s coffin. The AFC West is proving to be a competitive division and a loss to the sub-.500 Eagles has to be demoralizing.
Denver heads into its bye week at 5-5 and will have a home divisional matchup with Los Angeles at the end of the month.
In other Raiders’ links:
- Perryman fined $55k: the linebacker apparently had a hit that wasn’t called on the field against the Eagle but will cost him a good chunk of change.
- Carr Red Zone woes explained: TDL’s and S&BP’s Marcus Johnson broke down why the Raiders’ QB struggled in the red zone last week.
- Raiders Inactives against Chiefs: Amik Robertson didn’t dress again, same with Peyton Barber and third-round pick Malcolm Koonce.
- Woodson receives HOF ring: the night sucked overall but this was a really cool moment to see one of the best Raiders in the modern era get the recognition he deserves.
