Silver Minings: AFC West Week 10 roundup

Well, yesterday wasn’t all bad for the Las Vegas Raiders. Every team in the division - other than the Chiefs - lost so the Raiders still have a fighter’s chance at taking home the AFC West crown this season. However, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Denver are now looking up at Kansas City, a familiar position over the last few years...

Key stats:

Justin Herbert, QB: 20/34, 195 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Austin Ekeler, RB: 14 total touches, 59 total yards, 1 receiving TD

Keenan Allen, WR: 8 catches, 98 yards

Mike Williams, WR: 4 catches, 33 yards

Derwin James, DB: 12 total tackles, 1 PBU

Joey Bosa, EDGE: 4 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

In what was a back and forth game where each team held a second-half lead, the Vikings managed to give the Raiders some help in the AFC West standings. Minnesota shut down the Chargers’ offense, holding them to just 253 total yards and 4.6 yards per play.

Los Angeles struggled to slow down the Viks’ offensive superstars as well. Justin Jefferson caught nine of 11 targets for 143 yards, while Dalvin Cook added 94 more yards and a score on the ground to seal the Chargers’ fate.

That drops the Bolts down to 5-4 and they have a date with the Steelers on next week’s edition of Sunday Night Football.

Key Stats:

Teddy Bridgewater, QB: 22/36, 226 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Javonte Williams, RB: 8 carries, 48 yards

Noah Fant, TE: 5 catches 59 yards

Jerry Jeudy, WR: 6 catches, 48 yards

Malik Reed, EDGE: 9 total tackles, 1 TFL

Justin Simmons, S: 5 total tackles, 1 PBU

What was probably the weirdest play of the day, Melvin Gordon was on top of a pile and had already gotten the first down but somehow fumbled and that was subsequently returned by Darius Slay for a touchdown, was the biggest momentum swinger in this one. That gave Philadelphia a two-score lead and Denver didn’t put any points on the board for the rest of the game.

The Broncos showed some signs of life by demolishing the Cowboys last week, but this might be the final nail in the team’s and Vic Fangio’s coffin. The AFC West is proving to be a competitive division and a loss to the sub-.500 Eagles has to be demoralizing.

Denver heads into its bye week at 5-5 and will have a home divisional matchup with Los Angeles at the end of the month.

