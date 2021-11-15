 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Las Vegas Raiders open as 1-point underdogs vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11

Raiders are underdogs at home next Sunday coming off their loss to the Chiefs

By Marcus-Johnson
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost two games in a row after an embarrassing performance on Sunday night. The Chiefs did whatever they wanted to the Raiders with a 41-14 blowout. Now the Raiders have the Cincinnati Bengals coming into town who are attempting to keep their season from collapsing.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 11 games, and the Raiders are early underdogs at home with the Bengals as -1 favorites and an O/U of 49. The Defense hopefully will come to play this week after allowing a struggling Chiefs offense to dominate.

There are two teams on a BYE this week, meaning that there is only a total of 15 games. The biggest favorites in the NFL so far for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11 over the New York Giants.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Bengals

Moneyline: Bengals -115, Raiders-105

Opening point spread: Bengals -1

Opening point total: 49

For the full list of Week 10 opening odds around the league, check out our friends at DK Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

