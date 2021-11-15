Rich Bisaccia and Derek Carr break down big loss to Chiefs

Now, it’s about trying to figure out what happened for the Las Vegas Raiders in a 41-14 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night and what is next for the team.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and quarterback Derek Carr discussed the issues with media members after the game. Here are some highlights from the sessions:

Bisaccia

On DeSean Jackson’s fumble in the third quarter in Chiefs’ territory with the Raiders trailing by 10.

“He’s played a lot of football. He did a great job getting open out there. He did a great job getting the ball and it came out. It is not the turning point in maybe the whole game, but it was certainly a little bit of a momentum swing back to them when we thought that we were getting ready to go down and get another drive. I said something to him about just keep battling, you’ve been through those things before. We are looking forward to him having a bigger role as we get going.”

On the game plan against Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who had eight catches for 119 yards.

“Obviously, I will get with [defensive coordinator] Gus [Bradley] on that. We wanted to play coverage early, change up some of the coverages a little bit. I know that he had a big day. He has been a pain in the Raiders side for a long time. Credit to them, they did a good job getting him into position to make a lot of plays today. We will get that figured out as we get going.”

On third-down woes.

“Third down woes today and certainly in the first half, it was just not enough plays to get ourselves going. We just didn’t do a very good job at third down. We played from behind most of the game. We put ourselves in position with some of the penalties to go from third-and-5 or third-and-6’s to third-and-long. We have to clean that up.”

Carr

On the overall performance.

“Yeah, you know, I don’t know. It didn’t feel like anyone was stressing out or anything like that. I’ve been around guys that you could feel it a little bit, but I don’t really feel that. We were so close like you think about it, maybe, you know? I don’t know, cause we’re so close from like three more huge plays, you know, here and there, but I don’t know. Once I watch the film and see was it this, was it that, and you get a feel really the next day of recapping of what went wrong.”

On him still having confidence in this team.

“I think we’re just a better team, honestly. We have better players. Now, that doesn’t result in wins. I’ve been on teams that were really talented, that underperformed. I just really believe in our group, it’s a close group. Football you have to be tight, you have to do it together. The things that we messed up today are so correctable. I think that’s what gives me, ‘Oh yeah we can do it.’ It’s not like we got out maned, you know what I’m saying? I’m trying to describe it that way. I really believe that this group is just different. I’m around them every day it just a different group.”

On the Chiefs’ defensive effort.

“Well, I think they did a good job on a couple like…they did a good job on a few plays of getting me off my spot, you know. There’s one where I’m trying to throw a bomb, you know, to Zay and my arm gets hit, you know. It gets picked, you know. There’s another one later in the game, we didn’t get one of their blitzers and you know Zay again,, Zay should have had a huge day, if I’m honest, you know, so. We’d feel a little different about those, the whole scenario if those two things didn’t happen, you know. There’s another one I can think of too, but as I sit here right now none of that matters, you know, because we didn’t do it, and so we just got to keep going, you know. It sucks, it’s a hard feeling, but if we don’t want to fall off and we don’t want to do those things, we got to come to work tomorrow and get ready to go.”