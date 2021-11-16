Silver Minings: Allegiant Stadium is an offensive factory

Las Vegas does everything big — and, so far, that counts for NFL games in the city as well.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, games played in the beautiful, new Allegiant Stadium are offensive showcases. There have been 13 regular season games at Allegiant since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas from Oakland before the 2020 season and points are being scored in bunches at a record pace.

The 711 points scored through the first 13 games at @AllegiantStadm is the most at any venue through 13 games. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/o6dpuS47UR — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 15, 2021

The latest Vegas offensive point explosion was Sunday night, of course, when 55 points were scored as the visiting Kansas City Chiefs punched the Raiders in the mouth in a 41-14 blow-out victory.

What does this all mean?

Who knows? Enclosed stadiums often have a fast track and eliminate the game being affected by the elements, but these things have a way of evening out over time.

I think the biggest thing that the Raiders need to be concerned about while playing in their new digs is establishing a true home-field advantage. The Raiders are just 5-8 at home since Allegiant Stadium opened. They were 2-6 there last season without fans in the stands are are 3-2 (with four more home games in the regular season) with fans in the stands this season.

