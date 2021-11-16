Turnovers are key in Raiders’ offensive issues

The Las Vegas Raiders are glaring examples of the importance of ball security on offense.

When the Raiders jumped out to a 5-2 record, they did an excellent job of keeping the ball on offense, committing just five turnovers in their first seven games. However, in back-to-back defeats to the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas has matched that total with three turnovers against the Giants and two more in a 41-14 blowout loss to the Chiefs.

A crucial mistake by new Raiders’ wide receiver DeSean Jackson essentially sealed the loss on Sunday night. With the Chiefs leading 24-14 in the third quarter, Jackson fumbled his first catch as a Raider deep in Kansas City territory.

Game over.

Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr — who has committed four turnovers in the past two games and nine of the Raiders’ 10 turnovers this season — knows the sloppiness has to be fixed as the 5-4 Raiders prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

