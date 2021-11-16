Raiders are trying to figure out their offensive woes

One of the biggest issues for the Las Vegas Raiders in their two-game losing streak has been trouble on offense.

The Raiders have scored a total of 30 points in the past two games, with losses at the New York Giants and to the Kansas City Chiefs at home. They’re struggling in all phases of the unit and seem out of sync.

As he and his staff works on figuring out the issues, interim Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia discussed several aspects of the struggles with the media on Monday.

Bisaccia thinks the offense may be pressing as a whole:

“I don’t know. I think they are trying to do a lot. Maybe we are trying to do too much. We come off a bye with a great week of practice and now it’s like, ‘I got to do this.’ Or ‘I got to do that,’“ Bisaccia said. “So, I think that may have a little bit to do with it. We talked about playing free, knowing what to do and then doing what you know. I felt like we really prepared well. I thought we believed in what we were doing, in the game plan, and I just felt like they were trying to press a little bit and maybe missed some assignments that way. Put themselves in maybe some poor body positions to try to do too much. But the effort wasn’t an issue, I just think the execution of the plays in which we tried to run were a problem for us.”

On getting star tight end Daren Waller more involved in the offense. He had just four catches for 24 yards against the Chiefs:

“Well, I think again it’s a little bit of the attention he’s attracted as well and what coverages they are trying to play and how they are trying to press him and getting some bracket coverages on him,” Bisaccia said. “I think in the last two weeks because of what’s gone on with him, we’ve seen other players emerge a little bit and get their hands on the ball. We talked about Bryan [Edwards] and what Hunter [Renfrow] has been able to do. So, we also have to look at that and see what position we can put him in to certainly get some targets back for him as well.”

On if the offense has changed since the release of speed receiver Henry Ruggs III:

“Well, we’ve really seen the same coverages that they’ve been playing before they played against us. We’ve seen those same coverages going into these last two games. So, we felt like again adding a speed dimension with DeSean [Jackson] hopefully is going to help us in the future,” Bisaccia said. “We got him to a point where we had the one big play to him there in the game, and hopefully as time goes, we will get him more and more involved in what we are trying to do. So, everything is a correlation right now obviously. When you don’t execute well, you are going to try to look at everything and see what you can do to put those guys in better situations.”

On silly pre-snap penalties, including by the offensive line: