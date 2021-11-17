 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Johnathan Abram must show he isn’t a liability in coverage

Raiders’ 2019 first-round pick was brutal against Chiefs in Week 10

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
TD over Abram
Going into the year, 2021 was considered a crucial season for Las Vegas Raiders’ third-year starting safety Johnathan Abram.

The 2019 first-round pick was injured in Week 1 of his rookie season and missed the rest of the year with a shoulder injury. He struggled last year. Fixing Abram was a major goal for the new defensive coaching staff.

While Abram can be good near the line of scrimmage and he has improved his on-field discipline in 2021, there are still big issues, starting with his coverage ability. Abram was shredded Sunday night in a 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed nine receptions and two touchdowns on nine targets. Patrick Mahomes picked on Abram and won every time.

Abram is also having a difficult time finishing plays. Per PFF, he is among the safety leaders in missed tackles.

The Raiders are going to have to make a decision next offseason on whether to give Abram, No. 27 overall draft pick in 2019, his fifth-year option or let him hit free agency after the 2022 season. These flaws will help make the decision difficult.

