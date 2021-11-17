Maxx Crosby a betting longshot for Defensive Player of the Year

If you watch him each week, there is no question that Las Vegas Raiders’ star defensive end Maxx Crosby should be considered a favorite for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021 season.

Highest pass-rushing grades this season pic.twitter.com/WkT7qtIEQF — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2021

Crosby has been amazing and relentless this season. When he is on the field, the opposing offensive line and quarterback are going to feel it. He consistently brings the heat and is making an impact that is worthy of serious Defensive Player of the Year consideration.

However, the sports betting community is not giving Crosby enough respect in the chase for the award. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have Crosby priced as a longshot at 50-1.

Crosby is tied with six other players for the 13th lowest odds. So basically, DraftKings thinks there almost 20 players with a better or equal chance to win the hardware as the Raiders’ star pass-rusher. Cleveland Browns’ pass-rusher Myles Garrett is 3-1, Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs is 4-1, Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher is 5-1 and Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle is 10-1 to win the award.

I understand why Crosby’s odds are long. He has been credited for just five sacks. Garrett leads the NFL with 13 sacks, while Watt is right behind him at 12.5 sacks. Sacks, not pressures, win these types of awards. Diggs leads the league with eight interceptions. So, the players with the gaudy stats are the clear favorites.

But Crosby is playing like a monster and if he goes on a sack tear (with his type of pressure rate, it’s very possible) he offers great betting value for this award.