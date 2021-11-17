Raiders place rookie safety Tyree Gillespie on injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders have put fourth-round pick safety Tyree Gillespie on the injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three games.

Gillespie didn’t play Sunday night in a 41-14 Week 10 home defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs after he suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said the team is hopeful it will be a short-term stint on the IR. To replace Gillespie on the 53-man roster, Las Vegas promoted linebacker Patrick Onwuasor from the practice squad,

We have elevated LB Patrick Onwuasor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.



We have signed DL PJ Johnson to the practice squad.



We have placed S Tyree Gillespie on the Reserve/Injured List. pic.twitter.com/FHzbpOuWEV — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 17, 2021

Onwuasor was activated for the game against Kansas City and was reverted back to the practice squad Monday. He, like Gillespie, mostly plays special teams. Gillespie, a Missouri product, has played just seven defensive snaps (none since Week 3) and has played about half the snaps on special teams throughout the season, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Raiders will likely make another move on the 53-man roster before Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fullback Alec Ingold has been lost for the rest of the season with a torn ACL he suffered Sunday night, but he has yet to be put on the injured reserve.

Meanwhile, backup running back and returner Jalen Richard missed practice on Wednesday with a ribs injury he suffered against the Chiefs. Fellow backups, cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) didn’t work on Wednesday, either.

Help is on the way on special teams. Safety Roderic Teamer’s 21-day practice window began on Wednesday, he has been on the injured reserve with a shoulder issue.

UPDATE: Backup cornerback Amik Robertson (hip) also didn’t practice Wednesday.