Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Bengals

Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals square off for their Week 11 matchup, John Sheeran from Cincy Jungle was kind enough to join me on this week’s episode of the Behind Enemy Lines podcast.

Topics Discussed:

Joe Burrow’s development post knee injury

What Ja’Marr Chase has brought to Cincy’s offense and where he’s struggled so far

Joe Mixon getting more involved in the passing game?

The Bengals offensive line’s strengths and weaknesses

The dynamic duo of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard

Cincinnati’s collection of former 1st and 2nd round picks in the secondary

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!