Silver Minings: Raiders’ playoff odds tumble again

It’s the time of year where playoff odds can dramatically change week-to-week and that is especially the case this season in the wild AFC.

Case in point, the Las Vegas Raiders’ chances of being one of seven teams in the AFC to play in the postseason dipped by more than 15 percent after their Week 10 41-14 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the Football Outsiders, the Raiders have just a 30.2 percent to advance to the playoffs with eight games remaining. They are 5-4. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Raiders as a longshot to make the playoffs. They are priced at +225 to make the postseason.

Making things difficult for Las Vegas is the logjam in the conference. Twelve of the 16 teams in the AFC have, at least, five victories, including the Raiders’ Week 11 opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, who are also 5-4. If the Raiders lose this game, expect their playoff odds to tumble even further. They are currently out of the AFC playoff mix.

The current AFC Playoff matchups pic.twitter.com/405bTeUUtB — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2021

