Pro Bowl 2022: Which Raiders should be selected?

Voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl — played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6 — has begun this week and it’s your time to support as many hometown Las Vegas Raiders as possible.

You can also purchase tickets for the game, available now at ProBowl.com. The game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC. The AFC and NFC Pro Bowl teams (which should be announced in late December) will be chosen from a vote players, coaches and fans. Each group counts for a third of the vote.

You can make your Pro Bowl vote now a NFL.com/ProBowlVote through Dec. 16. Fans can vote as many times as they like.

Here are some Raiders who may be candidates for the game:

Quarterback Derek Carr:

Even though he has slumped in the past two games, Carr is fourth in the NFL with 2,822 passing yards. He has 15 touchdown passes and thrown eight interceptions. He may need to improve both those numbers to make it.

Tight end Darren Waller:

Waller has 494 receiving yards and he is known as one of the better tight ends in the NFL. A strong finish should help him secure a second straight Pro Bowl nod.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow :

There is a lot of competition, but Renfrow has 52 catches, which is tied for the 13th most in the NFL. He will get some consideration.

Left tackle Kolton Miller:

He has been one of the more reliable players at his position in the league.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby:

There is no doubt Crosby has been one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. He leads the league in pressures. He is an elite player at his position.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue:

The Raiders’ free-agent prize has six sacks is is threatening to break his personal season record for 12 sacks, he set in 2017.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman:

He is second in the NFL with 102 tackles and that should get him some votes, even though is is not strong in coverage.

Cornerback Casey Hayward:

Cornerbacks with interceptions usually go to the Pro Bowl. Hayward doesn’t have any picks, but he’s been strong in coverage.

Punter A.J. Cole:

He is leading in the NFL with 52.1 per punt average. What is it with the Raiders and great punters? He’s an underrated piece of the puzzle.

Kicker Daniel Carlson:

He will need to finish strong, but he has an outside chance.

Who are your Raiders’ Pro Bowl picks? Let us know in the comments below.