Silver and Black Pride’s Week 11 NFL game picks

The Las Vegas Raiders have been on a bit of a skid lately and coincidentally, so have a lot of people in our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em challenge at Silver and Black Pride. It’s been a rough few weeks for just about everyone but that makes for a more fun competition down the stretch of the season.

Here are the Week 11 odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Live odds are available for tonight’s game as well, and the opening line is Patriots -6.5 over the Atlanta Falcons and the total set at 47. Unfortunately, there are no odds on how many times 28-3 will be brought up tonight — but if you do find that prop bet, take the over, whatever it is!

For those interested, the Raiders are one-point underdogs against the Bengals this weekend with 50.5 as the O/U over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

After a total of 150 possible contests, here is the writer’s standing:

Bill and BD led the way this week as both of them went 7-6-1 and picked up some ground on me for the top spot in our writer’s standings. Meanwhile, I went 6-6-1 - somehow I missed a game and I’m not sure how that happened - and Marcus put together another sub-.500 week at 6-7-1. So, only one pick separated all four of us and the competition between Bill, BD and myself is heating up!

Fan Community Leaderboard

As mentioned above, it was a rough week for everyone’s picks and that was especially true for the fan community. Raider Nation 8 led the way for the week with just eight correct picks, and the only person who is on the overall leaderboard that made the Week 10 top pickers list is LivingLegnd. Unsurprisingly, LivingLegnd is our new overall leader heading into the last eight games of the season.

An unfortunate blunder by Ren Hoek, forgetting to lock the picks in, dropped him/her from two games out of first place to 21st overall! The save button is key, my friends!

Regardless, there’s still plenty of time to make up some ground and this one is going to come down to the wire. Wall so Hard is only a game back of LivingLegnd, while ColoRaider, PHX Raider and Mocakes are all within three. Whoever can be the first team to start predicting these wild upsets correctly will likely end up as our overall winner, so it might be best to change your strategy to picking all the underdogs at this point!

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders

