SB Nation Reacts: Raiders fans don't feel the team is moving in right direction

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost two in a row again ... but Derek Carr still believes this team is different! The last two seasons have fans feeling it is all over and discussing potential replacement GMs and new coaches.

That feeling displays itself in this week's SB Nation Reacts poll results. Only 32 percent of the Raider Nation believes the team is moving in the right direction.

The feeling does make sense when you look at the last two week’s performances. There is no reason for the fans to feel confident in the team going forward. However, the players are not the fans, and they need to regroup with the playoffs still in their sights.

This week the Raiders have the Cincinnati Bengals coming into Las Vegas for a big AFC matchup. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are +1 underdogs at home and will be craving an upset victory.

The AFC is still wide open; let's see what the Raiders do this week.

