Silver Minings: 16 hasn’t been sweet for Raiders in 2021

While the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense has improved somewhat, the offense has been keeping them back and stopped the team from winning consistently in 2021.

The Raiders are 5-4. They are averaging 23 points a game. They are averaging 31 points a game in their victories. However, they are averaging 13 points a game when they lose.

Check out this alarming stat from the Associated Press:

#Raiders have scored 16 points or fewer 4 times in 1st 9 games. Only times in past 25 seasons they had more games w/ 16 or fewer points thru 9 games:

5 in 2018

6 in 2014

8 in 2009

6 in 2008

5 in 2006 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 16, 2021

Unless the Raiders figure out a way to score more points on a consistent basis, their season could unravel like it has in the past seasons mentioned above. However, the Raiders are capable of producing on offense.

Averaging 31 points a game in more than half of their games is an obvious indicator that the Raiders can be explosive and productive on offense. It’s just about finding the consistency. They are ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring and 18th in points per drive.

In the end, the Raiders have been just below average on offense this season. If they can find a way to be consistent, they can make a strong playoff push.

Related Raiders are trying to figure out their offensive woes

In other Raiders’ links: