Tape Don’t Lie: Carrfax Week 10 vs the Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and the offense struggled to score 20 points for the second week in a row. The Raiders are 5-0 when scoring more than 25 and 0-4 when scoring less than 20 points.

Carr's performance was good when he had time in the pocket. There were serious high-level throws he made with anticipation and accuracy, which has separated this season from previous showings.

However, according to sports radar, the pressure was too much to overcome, with Carr facing pressure on 50% of the Raiders' third downs. It all led to the desperation heave that had him going viral, and the Chiefs' players mic'd up talking trash on the sideline.

Hopefully, the protection holds up for the former second-round pick, and he can have a better performance this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Carr is 1-2 vs. the Bengals, with his last win coming in 2019. Raider nation wants that to become 2-2.

