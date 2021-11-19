Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals this week, get caught up on all of your Raiders news, listen to the injury report and hear your Raiders questions get answered.

To have your questions answered on a future episode, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Jon Gruden suing NFL

Alec Ingold and Richie Incognito injury updates

Tyree Gillespie to IR, Patrick Onwuasor to 53-man

Raiders add speed threat Tyron Johnson to the practice squad

AJ Cole’s press conference

Raiders’ and Bengals’ injury reports

Jermaine Eluemunor or DJ Fluker to get PT?

What needs more attention, iDL or iOL?

Who wins in a Silver and Black Pride street fight?

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!