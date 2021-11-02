 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders November news tracker

All the latest NFL news and rumors

By Bill Williamson Updated
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Darius Phlion
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

November 10

1:58 p.m.: Defensive tackle Darius Philon, who was carted off during the Giants game, has been put on the injured reserve. Fellow backup Kendal Vickers replaced him on the 53-man roster. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said the team hopes Philon will be out for a short period of time. Also, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins missed practice with a back injury.

12:46 p.m.: The Raiders have reportedly added to the practice squad.

11:43 a.m.: The Raiders’ injury list Wednesday doesn’t include any starters.

10:07 a.m.: Hogan is now a Titan.

8:42 a.m.: Among the Raiders worked out Tuesday was quarterback Kevin Hogan.

November 9

8:04 a.m.: NFL Media has contract details of the Raiders’ deal with receiver DeSean Jackson:

November 8

8:52 a.m.: This may make you feel better after Sunday’s stinker in New Jersey: The Raiders are still on pace to make the playoffs:

November 7

8:28 a.m.: Pro Football Talk has a Raiders-Odell Beckham Jr. update and it’s interesting.

7:22 a.m.: Raiders’ cornerback Damon Arnette has some issues.

November 5

1:06 p.m.: He can’t stay healthy, but a former Raiders’ receiver is available and they need receivers.

12:54 p.m.: The Raiders are going into the Giants’ game with a healthy 53-man roster.

Also:

11:43 a.m.: Sad news: John Marshall, who was the Raiders’ defensive coordinator in 2009-10, has died. He was 76.

8:58 a.m.: A Giants injury update ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders:

7:12 a.m.: Running back Jalen Richard restructured his contract.

November 3

1:52 p.m.: The Raiders made some transactions Wednesday:

11:47 a.m.: This is good injury news for the Raiders.

8:28 a.m.: A huge break for the Kansas City Chiefs this week:

7:42 a.m.: Some Giants injury updates this week. They are both bad and hurt.

7:19 a.m.: The Giants, who the Raiders play Sunday, have some COVID issues this week.

November 2

1:40 p.m.: The Raiders may have a need at wide receiver and veteran receiver DeSean Jackson is reportedly going to be available on waivers this week.

8:09 a.m.: Will the Raiders deal defensive end Clelin Ferrell today?

7:12 a.m.: AFC West foe, the Kansas City Chiefs. have added pass-rush help on NFL trade deadline day.

