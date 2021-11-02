Raiders November news tracker

November 10

1:58 p.m.: Defensive tackle Darius Philon, who was carted off during the Giants game, has been put on the injured reserve. Fellow backup Kendal Vickers replaced him on the 53-man roster. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said the team hopes Philon will be out for a short period of time. Also, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins missed practice with a back injury.

We have placed DT Darius Philon on Reserve/Injured list.



We have signed DT Kendal Vickers to the active roster.



We have signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/X6LFuGQde3 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 10, 2021

12:46 p.m.: The Raiders have reportedly added to the practice squad.

No. 14 is new practice squader Jeff Badet. WR played 3 games for Washington last year. https://t.co/AR5lbh3Ucz — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 10, 2021

11:43 a.m.: The Raiders’ injury list Wednesday doesn’t include any starters.

CB Keisean Nixon, LB Nick Kwiatkoski and DT Darius Philon are all missing practice today for the #Raiders after suffering ankle injuries in the loss to the Giants. Nixon is working off to the side with a staffer. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 10, 2021

10:07 a.m.: Hogan is now a Titan.

More moves: Titans signed QB Kevin Hogan to the practice squad after losing Matt Barkley, who was signed to the Panthers' active roster.



Tennessee also signed ex-Tennessee State WR to the practice squad https://t.co/58l814dW1y — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) November 10, 2021

8:42 a.m.: Among the Raiders worked out Tuesday was quarterback Kevin Hogan.

November 9

8:04 a.m.: NFL Media has contract details of the Raiders’ deal with receiver DeSean Jackson:

The #Raiders are giving WR DeSean Jackson $1 million for the rest of the season, source says. So when all is said and done, if he files for termination pay from the #Rams, he’ll earn more than he would have on his initial 2021 contract. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 9, 2021

November 8

8:52 a.m.: This may make you feel better after Sunday’s stinker in New Jersey: The Raiders are still on pace to make the playoffs:

At the midway point of the NFL season, here would be the current Wild-Card Weeknd matchups:



Patriots at Ravens

Steelers at Chargers

Raiders at Bills

Falcons at Packers

Saints at Bucs

Rams at Cowboys



No. 1 seeds on bye: Cardinals, Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

November 7

8:28 a.m.: Pro Football Talk has a Raiders-Odell Beckham Jr. update and it’s interesting.

7:22 a.m.: Raiders’ cornerback Damon Arnette has some issues.

November 5

1:06 p.m.: He can’t stay healthy, but a former Raiders’ receiver is available and they need receivers.

The #Lions waived WR Tyrell Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's been on IR since Week 1 after suffering a concussion. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 5, 2021

12:54 p.m.: The Raiders are going into the Giants’ game with a healthy 53-man roster.

Rich Bisaccia says the team will enter Sunday's game with a clean injury report. No designations. #Raiders — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) November 5, 2021

Also:

#Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said he expects a few players on injured reserve to begin ramping back up the week of the Bengals game in Week 11. Ideally, those players would be able to play the following week against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Didn't specify names. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 5, 2021

11:43 a.m.: Sad news: John Marshall, who was the Raiders’ defensive coordinator in 2009-10, has died. He was 76.

The 49ers mourn the passing of former defensive coordinator John Marshall.



Our organization sends its condolences to his wife, Becky, and the entire Marshall family. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 5, 2021

8:58 a.m.: A Giants injury update ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders:

Saquon Barkley (ankle) is not going to play this week. Wasn’t even out at open portion of practice Friday after false positive Covid test this week.



“A guy who’s been out for several weeks like that, yeah we’d like to see him on the field,” Joe Judge said before practice. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 5, 2021

Like the chances of WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (thumb) for Sunday vs #Raiders. Were heavily involved at Friday’s practice. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 5, 2021

7:12 a.m.: Running back Jalen Richard restructured his contract.

The #Raiders restructured the contract of RB Jalen Richard to create $1.06M in cap room, source said, a little wiggle room to operate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

November 3

1:52 p.m.: The Raiders made some transactions Wednesday:

We have signed free agent LB Marquel Lee.



We have signed QB Nathan Peterman and WR Marcell Ateman to the practice squad.



We have released T Dan Skipper from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/AxNahEpOH5 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

11:47 a.m.: This is good injury news for the Raiders.

John Simpson and Josh Jacobs are at practice today for the #Raiders after leaving the Eagles win due to injury. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 3, 2021

Darren Waller was back at practice today as well for the #Raiders after missing the Eagles game — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 3, 2021

8:28 a.m.: A huge break for the Kansas City Chiefs this week:

From @NFLNetwork: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is out for Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/xrzEbSxIvi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

7:42 a.m.: Some Giants injury updates this week. They are both bad and hurt.

WR Sterling Shepard is expected to miss some time with a quad strain suffered Monday night vs. the Chiefs, per sources. Giants have the Raiders on Sunday and then their bye. So some time to get healthy. Still, the injury hits to their playmakers keep coming. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2021

Joe Judge on the chance that Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay can get back this week from injuries: “I would not rule either one out.”



Wouldn’t make too much of it at this point … but it’s something. Let’s see how much they do at practice. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2021

7:19 a.m.: The Giants, who the Raiders play Sunday, have some COVID issues this week.

From #NYG: In light of some positive COVID test results yesterday and today, including RB coach Burton Burns, and as precaution, Giants players and Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel have been required to re-test today. All players have been scheduled to be tested before practice today. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 3, 2021

November 2

1:40 p.m.: The Raiders may have a need at wide receiver and veteran receiver DeSean Jackson is reportedly going to be available on waivers this week.

The #Rams are expected to release DeSean Jackson, per sources. Both parties explored trade possibilities. Jackson would have stayed but this gives him chance to get more playing time. He'll be subject to waivers. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 2, 2021

8:09 a.m.: Will the Raiders deal defensive end Clelin Ferrell today?

Told #Raiders wouldn’t be adverse to trading Ferrell before deadline in five hours but market isn’t robust. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) November 2, 2021

7:12 a.m.: AFC West foe, the Kansas City Chiefs. have added pass-rush help on NFL trade deadline day.