Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has received a good amount of praise so far in 2021. Many feel Carr is the Raiders’ team MVP and he has even been involved in league MVP talks this season.

Well, the Raiders’ quarterback can add another 2021 midseason award to his mantle as The 33rd Team, founded by former New York Jets General Manager and Miami Dolphins Executive Vice President Mike Tannenbaum, gave Carr their Explosive Passer Award. Peter Engler, an analyst for the site, had some high praise for Las Vegas’ signal caller:

“Although he’s flown somewhat under the radar with everything else going on in Las Vegas, Derek Carr has been having a bit of a moment. In his age-30 season, Carr is putting up significant career-bests through 10 games for passing yards (2,826) and yards per attempt (8.14). Most importantly to us, however, is the fact that Carr leads the league with 39 passes of 20+ yards, good for an explosive pass on every 9.41 dropbacks. Before stumbling out of their bye, Carr had the Raiders in pole position in the AFC West and potentially the surprise of the season. Even now, they’re second in the league for passing yards despite being led in receptions by a pair of late-round draft picks: Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.”

Carr and the Raiders will take on one of the runner-ups for the award, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, this weekend in a crucial contest. Both teams are coming off two-game skids and are tied for the eighth spot in the AFC playoff picture.

Engler notes that Burrow is one of three quarterbacks, with Carr and Kyler Murray as the other two, to complete a 20-plus yard pass once every 10 dropbacks or less. So, we could be in for some fireworks on Sunday with the postseason on the line.

