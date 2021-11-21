Raiders vs. Bengals: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

There will be two desperate teams on the field on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.
Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals are 5-4 after losing two straight games. They’re both clinging to their playoff hopes and the loser in this game will be mired in a three-game losing streak, sitting at .500 after jumping out to a 5-2 record to start the season.
Something has to give in this game, which should create a tense atmosphere.
Here are all the vital details of the Raiders’ home game against the Cincinnati Bengals:
Game info:
Records: The Raiders are 5-4, the Bengals are 5-4.
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021
Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM
Watch on mobile:
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.
Betting: Bengals -1, 49 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.
