Raiders vs. Bengals: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

There will be two desperate teams on the field on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals are 5-4 after losing two straight games. They’re both clinging to their playoff hopes and the loser in this game will be mired in a three-game losing streak, sitting at .500 after jumping out to a 5-2 record to start the season.

Something has to give in this game, which should create a tense atmosphere.

Here are all the vital details of the Raiders’ home game against the Cincinnati Bengals:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 5-4, the Bengals are 5-4.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Betting: Bengals -1, 49 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

