What will we see from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday?

Will they respond and break a two-game losing streak to improve to 6-4 or will they drop their third straight game and fall to 5-5 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m.

This is a big game for the Raiders’ playoff hopes. A lot is on the line.

This is your place to discuss it all.