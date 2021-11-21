 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Raiders activate Roderic Teamer off of IR

The Raiders finally don’t have to play Dallin Leavitt

By Marcus-Johnson
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders fans know the situation at safety is a problem. Jonathan Abram's issues have been well documented for the past few weeks, and the Raiders had to give Dallin Leavitt 24 snaps last Sunday.

The depth at safety has been hurt by injury, but Sunday, the Raiders get a player back who was surprised to make the team. Roderic Teamer will be back in the lineup after being on IR. He was activated on Saturday by the Raiders.

Teamer is not a massive difference-maker in the back end, but he is a better player than Leavitt. The former LA Charger can help keep the explosive passing attack of the Bengals at bay with quicker reactions and understanding of schemes.

The Raiders need a spark at the safety position. Hopefully, Teamer can provide it.

