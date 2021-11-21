Silver Minings: Raiders activate Roderic Teamer off of IR

Las Vegas Raiders fans know the situation at safety is a problem. Jonathan Abram's issues have been well documented for the past few weeks, and the Raiders had to give Dallin Leavitt 24 snaps last Sunday.

The depth at safety has been hurt by injury, but Sunday, the Raiders get a player back who was surprised to make the team. Roderic Teamer will be back in the lineup after being on IR. He was activated on Saturday by the Raiders.

We have activated S Roderic Teamer to the 53-man roster from the reserve/injured list.



We have activated FB Sutton Smith from the practice squad.



We have placed FB Alec Ingold on the Reserve/Injured List. pic.twitter.com/76QaFRQPsl — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 20, 2021

Teamer is not a massive difference-maker in the back end, but he is a better player than Leavitt. The former LA Charger can help keep the explosive passing attack of the Bengals at bay with quicker reactions and understanding of schemes.

The Raiders need a spark at the safety position. Hopefully, Teamer can provide it.

